DLR Group recently hired Principal Robert Fisch, AICP, LEED AP, to lead their Justice+Civic Studio in the northeast region. Fisch is responsible for growing the practice to deliver solutions through transformative justice facilities including courts, corrections, detention, and other government buildings.

Based in New York City, Fisch will lead teams who will serve city, county, and state clients in New York, Washington D.C., Ohio and other northeastern states. “We’re excited to add Rob to our team of professionals. His depth of experience makes him a well-rounded and respected leader in the industry,” said DLR Group Senior Principal Darrell Stelling, AIA who is the global leader of the Justice+Civic Studio. “He’s not only an incredibly talented justice planner, but is a strategic part of our expansion in this area, to deliver built environments that focus on healing, equity, and transformation for those who enter the justice system.”

Fisch’s 30-year career has included award-winning work across the country such as the Massachusetts Courts Capital Plan (MA); Monroe County Courthouse (PA), Programming & Planning Washington, DC Federal Courthouse (DC) and the Manhattan Court Master Plan (NY) . He speaks frequently at conferences, and has been published extensively for international organizations including on topics such as “Designing for Dignity” at the Int’l Association of Court Administrators; and “Expanding Access to Justice for All,” at the AIA Academy of Architecture for Justice Conference.