KeyTrak Guardian Edge is a modular, wall-mounted electronic key control system that replaces manual key logs with automated tracking and accountability. Tamper-proof panels with patented solid steel lock cylinders secure all key types, including Folger Adam keys. Multifactor authentication — via biometric fingerprint reader, password or proximity card — ensures only authorized staff can access individual keys. For added security, a motion-activated camera logs all nearby activity. The system automatically records every transaction, creating a verifiable audit trail. If keys are overdue, the system notifies correctional leaders about overdue keys. Optional secure lockers extend the system to manage additional assets such as radios, weapons and mobile devices. Administrators can manage users, access levels and reports remotely from any networked computer.

KeyTrak