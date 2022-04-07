CROFT & Associates has announced the promotion of Earl Smith, a 37-year veteran of the industry, to the position of vice president.

As vice president, he will continue to serve as the business unit director for CROFT’s Local Government Market where he leads operations and overall project performance. As a high achieving project leader, Earl will help clients look at challenges in a new way to find potential solutions. He will coordinate workflow with design staff, provide quality solutions and creative vision throughout the design process.

Since joining CROFT in 2018, Smith has expanded CROFT’s service area footprint to several new municipalities and counties around Georgia. Additionally, he has goals of developing more opportunities across state lines. Under Smith’s leadership, CROFT’s local Government studio won more than 50 new projects in 2021 alone, with half of those being with new clients. Smith has successfully designed and delivered projects such as The Cobb County Police Training Facility, The Cobb Medical Examiner’s Office, Forsyth County Fire Stations #9 and #15, Kennesaw Recreation Center and several others.

Smith is actively involved in several industry associations including Construction Management Association of America – South Atlantic Chapter (CMAA-SAC), Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG), American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) and the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA). He holds a Bachelor of Design from the University of Florida.