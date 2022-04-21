Josh Bacci has been named the new Ohio Sales Manager for ALL Erection & Sales Corp. He previously served as general manager of ALT Sales Corp., the boom truck arm of ALL. Bacci began his career with the ALL Family of Companies in 2005 and has served in many roles in operations and sales.

In his new role, Bacci will oversee sales teams in Cleveland (including the company’s flagship yard), Columbus, and Jeffers’ Toledo and Lima branches. He will continue to work with branch leaders and sales teams to continue the company’s legacy of outstanding customer service.

Bacci’s promotion follows the retirement of ALL legend Norm Rados. Rados started with ALL in 1978, first as an oiler and then as an operator, working primarily on a contract basis with local steel mills.

“The career that Norm carved out with ALL speaks for itself,” said Michael L. Liptak, CEO and president of ALL. “He has brought clear vision and a steady hand to his work — work that has helped our company thrive. We wish him well in retirement and know the position is in good hands with Josh Bacci.”

The ALL Family of Companies is the largest privately held crane rental and sales operation in North America.