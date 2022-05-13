i-PRO Americas Inc., a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, has announced the launch of its new 4K Panoramic Front Camera for police vehicles, the WV-VCF41P. A component of i-PRO’s powerful ICV4000 in-car video (ICV) system, the new camera is ideal for law enforcement agencies seeking wide-angle coverage and high-resolution capture of video evidence from the vehicle.

Unlike traditional forward-facing cameras, the WV-VCF41P provides a full 150-degree field of view. The innovative lens is specifically designed to minimize distortion and edge warping, resulting in the widest angle offered. Behind the lens, the camera’s 4K sensor is i-PRO’s highest resolution sensor for mobile video evidence applications. This advanced lens and sensor combination accurately records events as they unfold across the entire scene in front of the vehicle. With support for detailed forensic zooming into areas of interest without image blurring, the WV-VCF41P presents the clearest possible evidence.

The compact design of the versatile WV-VCF41P fits behind the rearview mirror so it does not obstruct the driver’s view. Its 32:9 aspect ratio image reduces storage requirements by cropping away unnecessary areas, such as the sky or a vehicle’s hood, allowing agencies to concentrate on the relevant parts of the evidence.

