Western Specialty Contractors has announced the hiring of Daniel Rodriguez as Regional Business Development Manager for its New York and Washington, D.C. Metro areas.

In his new position, Rodriguez is responsible for maintaining existing client relationships and identifying and developing new clients throughout his region. He will also collaborate with sales and project management team members at Western’s branches in the region to ensure that sales and profit goals are met, in addition to developing various sales tactics to remain competitive in the industry.

Rodriguez has over 20 years of experience in building and property management. Prior to Western, he worked as a Property Manager for Cape Advisors, Mark Seliger Photography and AKAM, all located in New York.

Rodriguez is certified in CPR, AED, First Aid and Fire Safety through the North American Learning Institute and has earned certificates in FLSD (F-89) and S-12 and S-13 Fitness from the NY Fire Safety Institute. He is also a certified Covid-19 Compliance Officer through Health Education Services.