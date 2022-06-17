Christopher Calzaretta

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, has announced the appointment of Christopher P. Calzaretta as CFO.

Calzaretta will oversee the company’s finance organization, including accounting and reporting, treasury, internal audit, tax and investor relations, and will report to Vic Grizzle, AWI president and chief executive officer.

“The success of our growth strategy relies on strong execution and commitment to value creation. With that in mind, I am delighted to elevate Chris as our next CFO,” said Grizzle. “Since joining AWI, Chris has demonstrated excellent leadership and has been a great cultural fit. He played a critical role throughout the pandemic, as we balanced the need to manage costs while also investing in our growth initiatives. I know he will be a great business partner given his deep knowledge of our strategy and track record of delivering positive results for the company.”

Calzaretta brings over 20 years of finance and public accounting experience to his new role of CFO. He joined AWI in 2018 as vice president of Finance, Americas where he has been responsible for business unit finance, corporate financial planning and analysis, manufacturing finance and accounting, as well as merger and acquisition integration teams. Prior to AWI, he spent 10 years at E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company where he held finance and accounting roles of increasing responsibility. Calzaretta graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and earned an MBA from Villanova University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.