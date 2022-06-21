STV, a leader in engineering, architectural, planning and program and construction management services, today announced it has brought aboard Dan Corey, P.E., as vice president and national director of mobility technologies. Based in the firm’s Philadelphia office, Corey is leading a national practice of intelligent transportation systems (ITS), electric vehicle (EV), connected and automated vehicles (CAV) and data professionals. Most recently, Corey was the director of strategic solutions for the global transportation team of a large transportation consulting engineering firm.

Throughout his career, Corey has worked the entire ITS, EV, CAV and technology life-cycle from writing and winning federal grants and strategic plans to secure project funding, through solution design, to deployment, operations and maintenance. With more than 27 years of industry experience, Corey has worked for federal, state and local transportation agencies nationwide, as well as with private tech companies such as Cavnue, Meta (Facebook) and Microsoft. He has served on project teams that have successfully completed numerous traditional, public-private partnership and design-build projects nationally and internationally.

Corey earned his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Drexel University, where he teaches an ITS course and mentors future technology engineers. He currently serves as vice chair of the Smart Infrastructure Standing Committee for ITS America and is a registered professional engineer in 13 states.