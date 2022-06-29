Dynamic Eye Protection

Brass Knuckle®’s new Spike (BKADJ-5060AFP) eye protection combines a two-pronged strategy for vision protection with a legion of comfort features for the ultimate in customizable, long-wear glasses. Check out this abundance of leading features: the best anti-fog protection in the world, the highest UV protection available, and custom comfort at the temples, nose, and brow.

As part of Brass Knuckle’s new anti-fog collection, of course Spike has BK-Anti-Fog+. It’s groundbreaking technology that’s fused directly to the lens, not simply sprayed on, to deliver better and longer-lasting fog-free protection than that of competitive anti-fog coated products. The toughest anti-fog standard in the world is the EN 166/168 standard, and this crushes it. Add to that ANSI Z87.1/U6 ultraviolet protection, the highest standard in the world, to eliminate 99.99% of damaging UV rays. This is one Spike that’s great for the eyes!

Finally, loads of extra features to create an easily customizable fit for virtually any face. The star of the show is a five-step angle-adjustable temple. Earpieces ratchet up and down with a five-click adjustable temple joint for the ultimate in custom fit. It has to be seen to be believed. Also, floating, reinforced-rubber nosepieces conform to the bridge of the nose, an integrated soft brow guard bring greater fit, and soft rubber at ends of earpieces add extra flexibility and all-day wearability.

Plus, the rimless lenses and green/black zebra striping look plain cool. With Spike, workers never have to sacrifice style for the ultimate in custom comfort and protection.

Brass Knuckle