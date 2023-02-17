Anodized Aluminum Surfaces

Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, highlights the antimicrobial properties of its anodized aluminum products. In addition to all of the other benefits of anodized aluminum, Lorin’s proprietary anodizing process delivers antimicrobial properties backed by independent lab test results.

Engineers and application experts at Lorin believe that Lorin anodized aluminum is a preferred material for surfaces when it comes to finding opportunities to minimize bacterial collection. Lorin worked with an independent third-party lab to test the antimicrobial properties of Lorin Anodized Aluminum.

The proven antimicrobial properties of Lorin anodized aluminum have long-term benefits beyond minimizing bacterial growth. As part of the surface, the antimicrobial property does not have to be reapplied and it can withstand more than 10,000 cleanings and still provide protection against bacterial growth. The use of Lorin anodized aluminum materials with antimicrobial properties also provides assurance for employees so that they feel safe at work in environments where Lorin material is used for vertical and horizontal surfaces.

