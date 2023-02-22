Advanced Correctional Healthcare President & CEO Jessica Young, Esq., CCHP-A and Rule 31 Listed Mediator, was selected for the National Commission on Correctional Health Care’s Young Professionals committee for a one-year term beginning January 1, 2023.

NCCHC CEO Deborah Ross, CCHP recently stated “Our committees are critical to helping us achieve our mission of improving quality in correctional health care.” The Young Professionals Committee is tasked with roles such as developing ways to include young professionals from the public health sector into corrections, reviewing nominees for the annual Young Professional Award, and recommending topics of interest to the Journal of Correctional Health Care.

Jessica has led Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. (ACH) for four years. She has grown the business more than 33% over the last 9 months, and has maintained a 74% full-time employee retention rate and a 95% client retention rate.

Founded in 2002, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Tennessee. They currently serve 20 states and care for over 34k patients daily.