Rebecca Hall, MBA, MSW, CCHP recently joined Falcon as Senior Project Manager and Associate Expert. Her experience in corrections includes clinical programming and treatment, project administration, staff supervision, and leadership in managing Continuous Quality Improvement initiatives.

Hall is a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, having earned her master’s degree in Social Work at Bridgewater State University and an MBA in Healthcare Management and Human Resource Management from Fitchburg State University.

As a Senior Project Manager at Falcon, she will bring over fifteen years of clinical and organizational leadership and coordination to its successful project delivery.

“I joined Falcon to work with decision-makers in improving outcomes for incarcerated patients and correctional employees alike, with a commitment to creating and maintaining therapeutic environments that provide quality care,” said Hall.

In addition to her MBA and MSW, Hall earned her Bachelor of Science from Springfield College in Massachusetts and holds certifications as a Certified Correctional Health Professional by NCCHC, Six Sigma Lean Green Belt in Healthcare, and as an ADA Coordinator: Title II through the ADA Coalition of Connecticut.