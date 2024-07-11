Fogging lenses can strike in both indoor and outdoor working conditions. Brass Knuckle® Spectrum (BKFLEX-4040N) eye protection has options to fight fog no matter where work has to get done. This powerful ANSI Z87.1+ protection weighs less than one ounce, and the rimless lenses are manufactured with exclusive BK-Anti-FOG protection. Spectrum pops with color, too, as each lens color in the family sports a unique, corresponding temple color.

Temperature changes, humidity, sweat, rain, and moisture all contribute to lens fog. Spectrum Clear Lens allows maximum light transmission, indoors or out, without changing or distorting vision or colors (91% of light passes through). Spectrum Smoke Lens provides all-over tint for normal outdoor conditions (18% of light passes through). Amber, blue, and mirrored lenses* are also available.

Spectrum eye protection is loaded with other features, too. Bowed, super-flex temples touch the wearer only behind the ears, eliminating all pressure points while delivering the optimal fit. The ratcheting flexible temples and second-generation PivotEase™ nose piece offer a true face-hugging design that inspires compliance. Spectrum lenses are also anti-scratch, anti-static, and UV protected.

