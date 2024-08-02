Cornerstone Obtains Securtec

By CN Staff



TANNER, HARTSELLE & MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Cornerstone Inc., the leading detention equipment contractor, manufacturer, and supplier in the world, has acquired Securtec.

Through this acquisition, Cornerstone continues to solidify its role as the top one-source security solutions provider in the industry.

Securtec is a specialty contractor located in Denham Springs, La. The previous owner and president of Securtec, Ken Browning, will continue as business development for the southeast. Browning has been in the correctional industry since 1980 and incorporated Securtec in 1986.

“We welcome Beverly and Ken of Securtec to Cornerstone and are excited for the additional array of knowledge and services they bring to our team,” said Charles M. Claborn, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone. “Utilizing Ken’s experience and leadership will allow us to continue to serve the correctional industry in the southeast.”

Over the years, Cornerstone has worked with Securtec on detention equipment construction and installation jobs. The combined teams will continue to bring the highest quality products and services to each project, distinguishing themselves in the industry.

“Having worked together on numerous projects, I am pleased to be joining Cornerstone and its reputable family of companies,” said Browning. ‘The merger of two great brands and Cornerstone’s business model uniquely positions our company to continue to exceed customer expectations. We believe this partnership offers an unmatched solution in the marketplace and a true value to our customers.”

Headquartered in North Alabama, Cornerstone was founded in 1998 as a Detention Equipment Contractor. Through vertical integration, Cornerstone’s growth to seven divisions which include Detention Equipment Contractor, Modular Solutions, Security Electronic Integration, Airteq, Claborn Manufacturing, Products, and Service and Maintenance, allows the company the opportunity to provide clients with complete security solutions worldwide.