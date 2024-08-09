Tennessee Inmates Help Save Life of Correctional Officer

By CN Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall expressed his gratitude for a group of inmates at the Downtown Detention Center who provided critical, life-saving assistance to an officer in distress. The incident occurred when the officer began choking and required immediate intervention.

The inmates, witnessing the officer in distress, immediately took action. One inmate successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the obstruction and enabling the officer to breathe again. Seconds later, when the officer lost consciousness, the inmates remained vigilant, ensuring her safety until other officers and medical personnel arrived on the scene.

Hall praised the inmates for their decisive actions and selflessness in a moment of crisis. “The bravery and humanity displayed by these individuals is commendable. Their quick response not only saved a life but also exemplifies the potential for positive actions in all circumstances,” said Hall.

The officer is recovering well, thanks to the immediate and effective response of the inmates. “This event highlights compassion and courage can be found in all corners of our community, including within our correctional facilities,” Hall added.