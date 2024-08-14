ASV, an industry-leading brand of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduces the VT-75 Posi-Track® compact track loader. Powered by a Yanmar engine, the vertical-lift, 74.3-horsepower machine excels in at-height work, loading trucks and many other tasks in construction and landscaping applications. Filled with a variety of comfort and productivity features and technologies, the midframe compact track loader provides a premium experience while allowing operators to complete more work in more places.

ASV’s well-known Posi-Track rubber track undercarriage provides VT-75 operators with unbeatable traction and mobility all year round. The system includes a suspension made up of two independent torsion axles per undercarriage. These provide a smooth ride over all types of terrain and contribute to a high speed of 9.1 mph. The flexible track and suspension also mean maximized ground contact and — as a result — more traction and pushing power even in steep, wet, muddy and slippery conditions. A ground pressure of 4.5 psi minimizes turf damage and contributes to more flotation in tricky conditions. The ability to transit over a variety of conditions is emphasized with a leading 12-inch ground clearance, providing easy passage over large obstacles with less risk of getting stuck.

The VT-75 is highly maneuverable and precise thanks to various optional speed and movement-related features. Efficiency is also a key feature of the new model. The efficient hydraulic and cooling systems allow the machine to work in more conditions at maximum power, meaning the VT-75 can operate at 100% load, 100% of the time from -40 degrees Fahrenheit to 118 Fahrenheit ambient temperatures.

