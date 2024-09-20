Track Loader Attachments

Yanmar Compact Equipment has introduced a new line of branded attachments optimized for use with its compact track loaders.

The Yanmar attachments include a full range of buckets, augers, trenchers, stump grinders, soil conditioners, breakers, sweepers, pallet forks, brush mowers, grapple rakes, grapple buckets and snow and grading blades.

The introduction of the new attachments streamlines the purchasing process for fleet owners, contractors and rental centers by allowing Yanmar dealers to act as a one-stop shop for a comprehensive package of Yanmar equipment and attachments.

The attachments, available through Yanmar’s dealer network, allow for seamless compatibility for use with all Yanmar-branded compact track loaders. This allows operators to simply attach the tool and get to work with the confidence to get the job done. Plus, owners have access to the same signature 24-month/2,000-hour warranty offered on Yanmar compact track loaders backed by the manufacturer’s unparalleled reliability and durability standards.

Yanmar