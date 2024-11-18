Tindall Corporation, a leading North American concrete manufacturer, has named Paul Bieber as director of business development. With over two decades of experience in the concrete industry, Bieber brings a strong background in leadership, revenue growth, operational efficiency and team building to his new role. Most recently, he led a national sales team where he drove significant growth and profitability while managing a $165 million P&L. At Tindall, Bieber will oversee business development efforts, foster strategic partnerships, and collaborate with the sales and marketing teams to enhance engagement opportunities.