Iowa Counties Recognized for Correctional Facility Excellence

By Fay Harvey

DES MOINES, Iowa — Six counties in Iowa — Fremont, Ringgold, Wayne, Allamakee, Black Hawk and Warren — have been recognized as having top-performing jails in the state after a rigorous annual assessment took place this year.

Established in 2017, the Outstanding Jail Operations Best of the Best award formally recognizes correctional facilities in Iowa that demonstrate exceptional operations, management, compliance and safety with diligence and professionalism. The county jails are evaluated within three categories based on capacity: small jails with up to 30 beds, medium-sized jails from 31 to 100 beds and large jails of 101 beds or more.

The counties stood out for their excellent staff engagement and attention to detail in facility maintenance as well as the professionalism, communication and teamwork of staff members to ensure smooth and efficient operations, reflecting “a commitment to safety, security and dignity for all individuals in its care,” according to the IDOC.

Per Iowa Code 356, all jails in the state must undergo an annual inspection conducted by the IDOC to ensure compliance with the Iowa Administrative Code’s Jail Standards. Prior to conducting an onsite inspection, the IDOC conducts a pre-visit review based on provided comprehensive jail documentation. Once onsite, an IDOC inspector observes staff interactions with inmates, evaluates facility conditions and assesses how the overall operations are conducted.

The determination for recognition is based on the comprehensive inspection process and overall compliance with jail standards. Additional programming, such as inmate education and counseling, is beneficial and encouraged, but it is not a major factor in determining if a facility meets award criteria.

“Iowa is one of only 21 states where jail standards are overseen by the state’s Department of Corrections,” said Beth Skinner, Ph.D., DOC director. “Iowa consistently ranks among the top states for jail management, and that is a testament to the hard work and dedication of jail staff across our state.”

The IDOC is a nationally recognized leader in corrections and is making significant strides to implement evidence-based practices systemwide that are proven to reduce victimization, reduce recidivism and enhance community safety. The state’s recidivism rate currently stands at 35.8% (37% among male offenders and 28% among women).

To further reduce rates, the IDOC is using a three-pronged approach to align resources (prioritizing institutional and community-based treatment for high-risk clients while improving reentry practices and ensuring programs are evidence-based), using tools such as competency matrices to build staff knowledge and skills and test supervision strategies, and expanding skills through access to education (both high school and post-secondary) and stronger apprenticeship programs for inmates while also improving staff training in core correctional practices and case management.

Comprehensive recidivism data related to race/ethnicity, age, offense, super vision type and other factors is available on the IDOC website.