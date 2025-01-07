With McGrory’s DotView™ one-way vision glass, natural light and outdoor views are preserved while achieving privacy. Created with dot-on-dot printing by McGrory’s in-house shop, customized glass can display custom colors, art, logos, images, text, designs and graphics perfectly without obstruction or blurring. DotView™ glass reduces solar heat gain, lowering air conditioning costs and carbon footprint. The product can be enhanced with solar-control glass or low-emissivity coatings for improved solar performance. The glass features a smooth surface on both sides, making it easy to clean, and safety is ensured with laminated safety glazing, which holds the glass together if breaking occurs.

All McGrory products are made in a solar-powered facility in Paulsboro, N.J. The company’s 125,000-square-foot plant, which features 2,782 American-made solar panels, achieved net-zero energy-consumption operation in 2012.

