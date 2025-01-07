Transforming Correctional Facilities with Biophilic Design

By Kat Balster

Correctional facilities, once designed purely for containment and security, have been undergoing a significant transformation. Historically, carceral environments were stark institutional spaces that often intensified the trauma, stress and mental health challenges faced by inmates. However, recent research, including findings from the healthcare sector, highlights the profound benefits of biophilic design –an approach that integrates natural elements into built environments. These principles are now reshaping correctional facilities into spaces that promote healing and rehabilitation.

An affinity for nature and the benefits of nature to humans has been a part of human history dating back to ancient times but formally incorporating natural elements in design with the intention of driving specific social, emotional and psychological outcomes is a contemporary practice. Biophilic design, rooted in theories established by biologist and environmental theorist Edward O. Wilson’s concept of biophilia, connects people with nature, enhancing psychological and physiological well-being. A systematic review by Al Khatib et. al (2024) reveals that incorporating biophilic elements – such as natural light, plants and views of nature-reduces stress, accelerates recovery and fosters emotional resilience. These findings are especially relevant in carceral settings where stress and mental health challenges are prevalent. Principles of biophilic design were established by Stephen Kellert, professor of social ecology at Yale University, along with Wilson in a series of articles and books, including the seminal “The Biophilia Hypothesis.”

The philosophy of biophilia, an ‘architecture of life’ that bridges the growing divide between humans and the natural world was formulated in the 1980s and 1990s, coinciding with correctional population explosions. In contrast to harsh, hardened spaces with limited natural light or natural elements, biophilic design emphasizes connections to nature through light, materials and spatial configurations. This approach is complemented by sustainable practices that prioritize ecological stewardship. Modern designers have utilized these principles to offer a more humane and effective way to address the complex challenges of incarceration.

Mental Health Implications

The concept of biophilic design in correctional facilities is rooted in the broader de-institutionalization movement of the 1950s and 1960s. As mental health asylums were closed, people with mental illnesses were often left without adequate care, leading to their eventual overrepresentation in the criminal justice system. Today jails and prisons are the largest residential mental health providers in the United States, housing people with conditions such as depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at rates far exceeding those in the general population.

This shift in institutionalization placed significant pressure on correctional systems to accommodate people with mental illnesses. However, the punitive design of most facilities amplified feelings of fear, humiliation and isolation, often worsening inmates’ mental health. Beginning in the 1990s, architects and mental health professionals began exploring biophilic principles to create more therapeutic carceral environments. These efforts aimed to reduce environmental stressors like poor lighting, noise, and overcrowding while introducing elements that support autonomy, dignity and rehabilitation.

The Franklin County Corrections Center, known as the James A. Karnes Corrections Facility, provides an example of this transformative approach. “We flooded spaces with natural light and incorporated murals depicting nature, which research shows lowers blood pressure and anxiety,” David Bostwick, justice principal at HDR stated during a project interview. “These elements create a calming effect, reducing tensions among both inmates and staff.”

Principles of Biophilic Design

Biophilic design focuses on three core categories:

Nature in the Space: Incorporation of direct connections to natural elements such as plants, water and daylight. Natural Analogues: Use of materials, textures and patterns inspired by nature. Nature of the Space: Designing spaces to reflect natural configurations, such as open areas for movement and enclosed spaces for refuge.

Biophilic Design principles have been shown to reduce stress, improve mood and enhance cognitive functioning, making them particularly valuable in correctional settings for both the inmates, and the staff that care for them, where the environmental stressors are high.

Sustainability in Correctional Construction

Sustainability complements biophilic principles, reducing the environmental impact of correctional facilities while enhancing their livability. Programs like the Sustainability in Prisons Project integrate vocational training in gardening, composting and beekeeping aligning with findings that green spaces support mental health recovery. The James A. Karnes Corrections Center integrates sustainable water systems and renewable energy to minimize environmental impact.

The Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) in Kailua, Hawaii exemplifies the integration of biophilic and sustainable design elements. WCCC incorporates abundant natural light, communal dayrooms, and normative round-edged furniture to create a human and rehabilitative environment. Colorful interiors and family-friendly visitation areas reduce stress and foster meaningful connections.

“The goal was to leave as much landscaping and greenery as possible.” stated Bob Glass, who was an executive vice president with Architect of Record CGL Companies during the design of WCCC. “The big monkeypod trees on the campus are a defining feature, providing shade, beauty and cultural grounding for the inmates and staff.” Glass emphasized the importance of creating “a more comfortable setting that doesn’t feel like a traditional prison, with natural light and thoughtful design fostering a sense of calm.”

Sustainability at WCCC extends to energy-efficient systems and preserved greenery, which minimizes both environmental impact and operational costs. A partnership with the Lani-Kailua Outdoor Circle (LKOC) supports programs where inmates gain horticultural skills, care for goats that maintain underbrush, and manage public landscaping programs. “It’s a real community effort,” explained Ken McGinnis, senior vice president of CGL companies. “The community wanted this facility to succeed and actively participated in its development”

Notably, the facility features three ‘Exceptional Tree” monkeypod trees – among the oldest and most majestic in the state – providing cultural grounding for inmates and a visible connection to the surrounding community. “These trees are sacred to the area and preserving them was non-negotiable. They represent a deep connection to Hawaii’s natural and cultural heritage,” McGinnis added.

Opened in late 2024, WCCC serves as a model for balancing security, rehabilitation, and sustainability in correctional design. Its focus on biophilia and sustainability demonstrates how thoughtful design can transform carceral spaces into environments that promote healing and reintegration.

Challenges and Opportunities

Implementing biophilic and sustainable design in correctional facilities is not without challenges. Budgetary constraints, security requirements and conflicting ideas about the purpose of “comfort” in prisons often delay progress. However, these barriers can be overcome through incremental changes and cross-disciplinary collaboration between architects, environmental scientists and mental health professionals.

Evidence supports that even modest interventions can yield significant benefits. For example, the Nature Imagery in Prisons Project (NIPP) at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, Oregon demonstrated that viewing nature videos reduced inmate violence by 26%, with participants reporting a calming effect that persisted beyond the viewing period. Nalini Nadkarni, Ph.D., one of the founders of Sustainability in Prisons Project, and one of the scientists who inspired NIPP emphasized, “There isn’t a person on Earth who couldn’t use a connection with nature,” underscoring the universal need for these interventions. The research done by Nadkarni and her team, also reveals that nature imagery in restrictive environments, such as hospitals or prisons, profoundly reduces stress, irritability, and aggression, providing a “micro-restorative experience”

In the Blue Room Project that was implemented as Snake River Correctional Institute, inmates exposed to natural scenes, such as waterfalls and forests, displayed improved mood regulation and fewer disciplinary referrals compared to those without access. Staff noted that these interventions made their work environment safer and less stressful. These findings highlight how small, cost-effective measures, like the integration of nature imagery, can humanize correctional spaces and promote rehabilitation, even within restrictive housing.

Building a Humane and Sustainable Future

Biophilic and sustainable design present an opportunity to reimagine correctional facilities as environments that emphasize rehabilitation, mental well-being, and ecological stewardship. The case studies demonstrate the tangible benefits of integrating nature into these spaces, showing reductions in violence, improved behavior, and enhanced staff morale. Prioritizing humane treatment through thoughtful design is not just an ethical imperative but a practical approach to fostering dignity, healing, and reintegration. By advancing research, collaboration, and innovation, correctional facilities can evolve into spaces that are as restorative and compassionate as they are secure, ultimately paving the way for a justice system that aligns with human and environmental values.

Caption for featured image: From natural light to greenery, prisons like the James A. Karnes Corrections Facility and Women’s Community Corrections Center are embracing biophilic design to reduce stress and support rehabilitation. Large murals of natural scenes can be found throughout the James A. Karnes Correction Facility in Columbus, Ohio.