Electronic Correctional Healthcare

CorrecTek’s electronic health services are designed to meet the unique challenges of correctional settings by using versatile interfaces and seamless data integration. The customizable platform improves resident care by blending inmate health records from dental to behavioral into a single unified patient chart. From there, CorrecTek offers customized protocols and analytics for facility staff to keep up with various correctional standards, workflow and risk management. Through the CorrecTek software, correctional administration is connected to vendors, pharmacies and offender management to better care for resident needs. Additionally, facilities can ensure compliance is met by tracking NCCHC, ACA and organizational needs through the CorrecTek user-friendly system guides.

CorrecTek