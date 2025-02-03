Shannon Herklotz has been appointed executive chief of detention for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in Tarrant County, Texas. Herklotz brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as chief deputy of the Detention Bureau at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and as chief of detentions at the Harris County Jail in Houston. Herklotz also spent 22 years as the deputy director of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards before retiring from the commission in 2020. A graduate of Sam Houston State University’s National Jail Leadership Command Academy, Herklotz is a member of the Texas Jail Association’s (TJA) Hall of Fame and received the association’s President’s Award in 2019. In his new role, Herklotz will lead a team of detention professionals while strengthening partnerships with Tarrant County’s medical providers at John Peter Smith Hospital and mental health providers from MHMR.