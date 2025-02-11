Advanced Security System

The Smart 3D LiDAR security system from Senstar uses a high-density 3D data processor to detect threats and minimize false alarms. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor environments through its weather-resistant and tamper-proof design, the system is dependable and consistent in advanced physical security settings. 3D data-capturing allows for the system to identify object sizes, movement detection and speed detection, ensuring alarm generation occurs for genuine threats. LiDAR technology is easily integrated with existing VMS platforms to elevate system communication, security and response.

Senstar