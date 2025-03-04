Real-Time Management Platform

Peregrine’s operations management and data integration platforms enhance institutions’ databases, helping organizations overcome challenges and improve efficiency. The platforms transform and model siloed data of any type from any system into a unified format, giving users the ability to seamlessly interact with their data in real-time. The flexible platforms use machine-driven methods to enhance raw data and apply logic that links people, places, events and more. They also centralizes data of any type or scale from a variety of sources, while embedding robust security and permission models to protect it. Flexible, user-facing applications like search, maps, networks and charts that continuously leverage unified, enriched data to enable user outcomes. The software can be used to support executive leadership, streamline investigations, train employees and more.

Peregrine