Designing for Change: Four justice architects weigh in on trends, challenges and innovations shaping correctional facility design

What are some significant challenges facing justice architects today?

GREENE: One ongoing challenge is balancing the imperative to reduce

cost with the larger lifecycle and future- proofing needs of justice facilities. “Getting it right” requires collaboration between an experienced architect and a committed owner to deliver a project that stands the test of time.

For example, “rear-chase” or “borrowed-light” housing units, which allow for reduced square footage and easier maintenance (i.e., providing plumbing chase access from outside the secure zone), offer clear cost benefits. However, they come at the expense of the daily experience of people in custody, especially when combined with enclosed recreation spaces and multi-occupant cells. Instead, it’s vital to create spaces that come with privacy to support acts of contemplation and restoration.

Overcoming the institutional feel of correctional environments in pursuit

of a normalized experience is another important objective. Our buildings, even in dense urban environments, can be designed to prioritize access to natural daylight, enhancing the daily experience with changing light and views to the outside.

VIE: Justice architects are challenged to design facilities that align with modern values while meeting operational needs. There is a growing emphasis on rehabilitation over punitive measures, but the need for uncompromising safety and security remains non-negotiable. This requires innovative, human- centered design that incorporates dignity, supporting programming, education, and treatment under the central mission of security and maintaining operational efficiency.

A critical challenge is addressing the mental health and behavioral needs of justice-involved individuals. Therapeutic spaces for counseling, crisis intervention, and sensory modulation must seamlessly integrate into the broader facility design while adhering to budgetary and operational constraints, ensuring they do not compromise security.

Community integration and perception also remain critical considerations. To address this, we focus on designing buildings that harmonize with their surroundings and provide public-facing spaces like meeting rooms or shared-use areas that foster a positive relationship with the community. Stakeholder engagement plays a huge role in overcoming these hurdles. Facilitating open dialogue and finding common ground can be challenging but is essential for ensuring the facility meets everyone’s needs.