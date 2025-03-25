High Security Detention Ceilings

Detention security plank ceilings from Kane Innovations, an Erie, Penn.-based architectural metal products manufacturer, are easy to install for a variety of building types and aesthetics. Using high-security interlocking systems, the plank ceiling system is ideal for both new installations and retrofits and arrives with all hardware and mounting rails included to expedite installation. Additionally, planks can be customized as solid or perforated, with or without a top plate and can be shaped for any application in galvannealed steel. Concealed fasteners are included for added safety.

