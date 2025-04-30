A/E Selected for Florida’s Statewide Dorm Project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections has selected Omaha, Neb.-based HDR to lead architectural and engineering services for the Statewide Dorm Project, with the objective of increasing housing capacity and modernizing conditions at correctional institutions across the state.

The selection, announced April 22, followed a competitive qualifications and interview process and positions HDR as the designer of the initiative that includes both open-bay and secure-cell housing units.

The project stems from the state’s 20-year correctional system master plan, developed by the Department of Management Services, global consulting firm KPMG and partners Meridian, HOK and Kitchell in 2023. The report highlighted an urgent need to expand capacity and modernize aging facilities amid rising inmate populations as well as more than $2.2 billion in immediate repair needs. Without new construction, the system is projected to exceed capacity. According to the 2023 Florida Department of Corrections’ master plan, a total of 4,640 new beds are needed from the dorm project. The addition of dorm housing is a key component for Florida’s long-term strategy for addressing overcrowding, infrastructure deterioration and staffing shortages.

“The Governor and Florida Legislature have given us unprecedented support to modernize our correctional institutions in Florida,” said Ricky Dixon, secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections. “We look forward to replacing aging facilities with more modern and efficient housing units to better serve the needs of our state.”

To reduce these pressures, the plan recommended “drop-in dormitories” at existing sites. These dorms—totaling an estimated 470,000 square feet within 18 sites—will utilize Florida Department of Corrections’ existing prototypes to allow for expedited design process and seamless operational integration. This information was outlined in the master plan, but details on the exact scope of HDR’s design have not been disclosed.

HDR’s stated scope of work includes minor updates to those prototypes to ensure compliance with current codes and standards. The firm will also finalize a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for construction and support the project through its life cycle with construction management services. The initial GMP will support legislative budget requests in the coming fiscal years.

The firm will receive a three-year contract which is renewable for an additional three years, covering anticipated design needs through 2030. Construction is expected to follow the design phase as funding is approved.

“We are proud to partner with the Florida Department of Corrections to enhance the department’s secure living environments by providing evidence-based design solutions that will ease the current and projected population strains and deliver needed space to meet the state’s public safety goals,” said Gerry Guerrero, AIA, NCARB, DBIA, justice + civic global director for HDR.

This project aligns with the state’s broader correctional goals to further the mission of ensuring public safety through effective management of correctional facilities.

For more information about the regional facility map and project locations, visit www.dc.state.fl.us/ci/index.html.