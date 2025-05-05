I-CON’s NEXUS® Pro Controllers

NEXUS® Pro Controllers are versatile, standalone systems that manage fixture runtimes, lockouts and settings with precision. Built for durability, NEXUS® Pro Controllers feature a watertight locking case and conformal-coated components, with multi-colored LED indicators for clear status visibility. Offering both wired and wireless connectivity, the product integrates seamlessly into any network. When paired with ENVISAGE® Pro Water Management Software, they provide advanced monitoring, real-time control and detailed analytics. Designed for correctional environments, NEXUS® Pro enhances security while reducing maintenance and operational costs, delivering a reliable, efficient solution for smart water management.

Maximize Your Savings and Efficiency Today!
Contact sales representatives at sales@i-con.com to learn how I-CON products can benefit your facility or click here for more information.

View More Products

Correctional News 2025 Industry Awards

Recognizing longtime and emerging industry leaders.
Winners announced at annual Corrections Summit.

Nominate today