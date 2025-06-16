Benjamin Muller, MBA, has joined Falcon Inc. as a senior project manager, bringing more than 25 years of experience in leading business and technology transformations across the public sector, healthcare, finance and technology industries.

Muller is recognized for his ability to balance strategic vision with hands-on execution, helping organizations achieve sustainable change through integrated improvements in people, processes and technology. His leadership philosophy rooted in empathy, innovation, and delivery excellence, closely aligns with Falcon’s mission to drive meaningful change in the justice and corrections landscape.

Before joining Falcon, Muller served as director of business strategy programs at Microsoft, where he spent 11 years shaping global customer success and support strategies. His recent work includes projects with the Washington State Department of Corrections and the Department of Services for the Blind, focusing on organizational effectiveness and change management.

In his new role, Muller will support Falcon’s growing portfolio of justice-related initiatives, applying his expertise to help agencies navigate complex challenges and implement innovative solutions.