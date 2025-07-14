Louis DeBroux III Takes New Role with Georgia Department of Corrections

Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the appointment of Louis DeBroux III to serve as assistant commissioner of the Office of Research, Strategic Planning and Government Relations. In this role, DeBroux will serve as legislative liaison, promoting legislative and policy priorities of the GDC and the primary contact with members of the Georgia General Assembly. Additionally, DeBroux will be responsible for supporting strategic planning and the development and implementation of an agency tracking system of strategic initiatives and policy development. DeBroux joined the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) in 2023 as external affairs specialist. He was promoted to chief of staff and was responsible for managing statewide operations, facilities, legislative and external affairs as well as bringing security in house. Under his leadership, GDOL strategically invested $1.7 million in transformative capital improvement projects, modernizing facilities, upgrading HVAC systems and boosting energy efficiency.