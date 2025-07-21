Haircare Products

The Meridian™ Glo line by Bob Barker is the first of it’s kind product line designed for textured, curly or coiled hair. The product line includes shampoo, conditioner and pomade in natural scents designed to cleanse while preserving natural oils. Products contains shea butter and argan oil to moisturize, strengthen, and improve hair elasticity. The clear, alcohol-free formula lathers well and rinses clean without leaving residue. The product comes with clear packaging and a screw cap and is available in 4-ounce bottles.

