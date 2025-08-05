Spacesaver’s Pass-Thru Evidence Lockers allow evidence to be securely deposited from one side and retrieved from another – helping to keep the chain of custody intact. An optional front lockout system is available to secure the front doors when the rear door is opened, preventing unauthorized access to the evidence and property room through locker openings. Full-size rear doors allow the evidence technician to efficiently and securely remove items and reset the locker openings for continued use. Pass-Thru Evidence Lockers can also be equipped with refrigeration to maintain the integrity of biological samples and other temperature-sensitive evidence.

