Why Owner’s Representatives Matter in Corrections Construction

Photo: A rendering of the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. | Photo Credit: DLR Group



By Tim Hancock

Anyone who’s ever taken on the challenge of building or renovating a correctional facility knows—it’s never just a construction project.

It might start with a feasibility study or a long-overdue bond measure, but soon enough, you’re juggling security protocols, evolving regulations, tight timelines, political pressures and the voices of concerned community members—all while trying to maintain safe operations of your existing facility. For public agencies already stretched thin, it’s a lot. And it can feel like there’s no margin for error.

That’s why more and more agencies are turning to an owner’s representative.

An owner’s rep acts as an extension of your team—someone who isn’t selling you a design or swinging a hammer, but who’s walking with you through every step of the process. From securing funding and choosing a delivery method to coordinating construction and preparing staff for day-one operations, the owner’s rep is there to represent your interests, solve problems and help keep the project on track.

Unlike contractors or architects, they aren’t tied to any single part of the process. Their sole focus is protecting your goals—budget, schedule, function and safety—from start to finish.

“Our owner’s rep [Vanir] was instrumental in aligning stakeholders, resolving issues early and keeping our goals front and center,” said David M. Zupan, senior p[roject manager of the Pueblo County Detention Center project. “Their justice facility experience prevented costly missteps and ensured our operations were built into the design. Due directly to their guidance and leadership, Pueblo County is assured of receiving a highly successful facility when complete.”

Firms like Vanir have spent decades in this space, serving as owner’s reps on justice projects across the country. But it’s not just about simply hiring a firm—it’s about hiring the right one. These projects are too important to leave to chance.

Correctional facilities present a very specific set of challenges that go far beyond traditional capital construction. Security systems must be integrated with building design. Housing classifications must be addressed during space planning. Backup power, egress control and staff sightlines—these are not afterthoughts. They’re foundational. An experienced owner’s rep knows how to navigate these needs while coordinating with sheriffs, wardens, facilities staff and operational leaders. They understand that the layout of a control room or the timing of a systems upgrade can directly impact safety and service.

They also help you evaluate delivery options. With multiple delivery methods like design-bid-build, CMAR and progressive design-build all on the table, selecting the right one for your project’s unique needs is critical. A seasoned owner’s rep can guide you through this decision-making process—helping you weigh factors like risk tolerance, schedule constraints, internal resources and procurement policy.

“An experienced owner’s rep brings structure, clarity and accountability to every phase,” said David Lewis, director of the Division of Facility Planning, Construction and Management for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

One of the most important roles an owner’s rep plays is being a steady hand when things get messy—which they often do. Permitting delays, scope changes, market volatility, conflicting priorities and more. In these moments, having someone whose job is to stay laser-focused on your mission—to offer solutions and coordination without personal or contractual bias—can make the difference between a course correction and a crisis.

“On our project, [Vanir] helped manage complex timelines, navigate procurement and ensure critical systems worked seamlessly,” said Lewis. “Their leadership allowed us to focus on big-picture decisions while they handled the day-to-day complexities with professionalism and foresight.”

An owner’s rep’s independence matters. Architects are responsible for design, contractors are responsible for construction, but only the owner’s rep is responsible for making sure the completed facility aligns with your vision—and that the path to completion remains on track.

That said, some of their most valuable contributions aren’t about the building at all.

For example, transitioning into a new jail or prison requires careful planning, staff training, equipment and technology testing and deployment and seamless inmate transfers. A professional owner’s rep will manage these details behind the scenes—overseeing commissioning, move-in logistics and even simulation-based operational exercises that prepare your team for real-world scenarios.

They’re also invaluable during community outreach. Correctional projects can attract scrutiny, skepticism and political friction. An experienced owner’s rep helps communicate what’s happening, why it matters and how taxpayer money is being spent. This transparency builds public trust—especially when the project faces challenges.

See the full article in the July/August issue of Correctional News, available now.

Tim Hancock is senior executive director and justice lead for Vanir.