ModCorr Continues to Strengthen Expertise with Seven New Strategic Hires

Correctional News is proud to share the growth and expansion of our client ModCorr. The company today announced a series of strategic hires that will further deepen the company’s industry’s expertise. The additions of industry veterans Alexandra Myers, Tim Hancock, Diane Bruining, Mark Van Allen, John Malonoski, Brian Birnbrauer and Mike Artman will help the modular construction company continue to meet the growing demand for rapidly deployable, detention-grade correctional facilities delivered with speed and safety.

Alexandra Myers | Director of Corporate Strategy

Alexandra Myers has built her career on forging strong partnerships between technology providers and public safety agencies. Her expertise spans sales leadership, solutions engineering, product management, and new product market introduction and strategy, all rooted in a commitment to understanding each customer’s unique needs. Drawing on extensive experience with start-up environments, new product launches and rapid growth initiatives, Myers thrives on driving measurable outcomes while fostering collaboration, trust and long-term success.

Timothy Hancock | Vice President-Western Region

Timothy Hancock has dedicated nearly three decades to advancing justice, corrections, and public infrastructure through strategic leadership and collaboration. From leading the Youth Transition Campus project in San Diego to guiding national justice initiatives, Hancock is known for fostering strong partnerships with clients, agencies and industry leaders. His expertise in operational strategy, facility development, and executive coaching has strengthened organizations and improved service delivery across regions. In his new role, he will continue to build purposeful relationships, drive innovation, and ensure projects meet the highest standards of quality, efficiency and community impact.

Diane Bruining | Manager of Business Development

With more than two decades of experience in justice-focused construction and architecture, Diane Bruining has a reputation as a trusted partner for public officials, industry collaborators and clients nationwide. Bruining is passionate about helping owners find practical solutions and efficiencies for their justice and correctional facilities. As a trusted partner to public officials and industry collaborators, she excels at building strong relationships with owners, architects and contractors nationwide.

Mark Van Allen | Director of Design

In his 40 plus years as an architect, Mark Van Allen has been shaped by the mentorship of leading voices in the profession. Their guidance, combined with decades of diverse project work, has helped him evolve into a well-rounded leader in business, design and management. Throughout his career, he has been involved in a wide variety of building types from historic preservation to municipal construction. This breadth of experience has allowed him to find a niche in the justice and civic markets where his strengths shine. Van Allen brings a unique perspective to every project, leveraging critical thinking and clear communication to deliver thoughtful, client-centered building solutions.

John Malonoski | Director of Preconstruction

John Malonoski is a seasoned construction professional with extensive experience in precast modular cell systems for correctional facilities. He has overseen all aspects of these projects, from field operations and estimating to production and delivery, while coordinating with clients, construction teams and project stakeholders. Malonoski has contributed to over 30 correctional projects across the private, federal, state and county sectors. Known for his hands-on leadership and technical expertise, he is a trusted figure in the correctional construction industry, delivering secure, efficient and durable building solutions.

Brian Birnbrauer | Director of Operational Management

With more than 15 years in the correctional construction industry, Brian Birnbrauer has led workforce planning, project logistics, and operational strategy for both PreFab and PreCast initiatives. His background includes leadership roles at American Correctional Maintenance and Rotondo Weirich, along with expertise in human resources, onsite operations, and preconstruction services such as constructability analysis, scheduling and cost control. His experience ensures projects are staffed effectively, executed seamlessly, and supported by strong operational systems from planning through completion.

Mike Artman | Chief Operation Officer of ModCorr PreCast

Michael (Mike) Artman brings 27 years of experience and a proven track record of delivering over 40 precast modular detention projects across private, federal, state, county and international sectors. Since 1997, he has overseen every aspect of on-site precast module cell manufacturing, ensuring quality, efficiency, and precision. Artman excels in providing comprehensive oversight throughout the lifecycle of a project. His background and expertise continue to redefine fabrication with innovative processes that ensure top-tier quality, timely delivery, and competitive pricing, solidifying his role as a leader in precast construction.