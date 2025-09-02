Oklahoma DOC Executive Director Steven Harpe to Resign

On Aug. 27, Oklahoma Department of Corrections Executive Director Steven Harpe announced that he will resign from his position with the Department to pursue a role in the private sector, effective Sept. 30.

“I’m extremely proud of my time with ODOC and the State of Oklahoma,” said Harpe. “Working with the dedicated employees at the agency and interacting with the inmates, learning their stories, is an experience I will cherish forever. I know the agency will continue to innovate and be at the forefront of modernizing the corrections profession.”

Harpe has served in a number of roles for the state of Oklahoma since 2019, including as Executive Director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. In 2021, he was named the state’s Chief Operating Officer and has also served as Chair of its Board of Corrections. Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Harpe as ODOC Executive Director in October of 2022.

ODOC said that Harpe’s tenure was highlighted by a rehabilitation-focused approach to corrections as well as a push to modernize processes and create efficiencies. Prior to his state service, Harpe had a 30-year career in the technology sector.

“When I came into office, I made it a priority to bring in leaders from outside of state government who could bring fresh ideas and challenge the status quo,” said Governor Stitt. “Director Harpe came from the private sector, stepped into public service, and for six years gave his all to the people of Oklahoma.”

“Director Harpe’s leadership transformed the culture at ODOC, making the agency stronger and better prepared to fulfill its mission of protecting Oklahomans and supporting rehabilitation. I’m grateful for his service to our state and wish him the very best as he returns to the private sector.”

Governor Stitt named Chief of Staff Justin Farris, who has worked closely with Harpe to drive modernization within the agency, as interim director.