Adnak Contracting Services Acquires Detention Equipment Service Inc.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Last month, detention equipment contractor Adnak Contracting Services LLC announced the acquisition of Detention Equipment Service Inc.

ACS specializes in supplying and installing detention equipment, including blast- and ballistic-rated doors, hardware and security electronic systems for secure environments. DESI will continue to operate under ACS’s name, and key personnel from DESI will remain in place to ensure continuity and support.

In the weeks following the acquisition announcement, Correctional News spoke with ACS CEO Kanda Burch about her goals for the acquisition, the state of the DEC market in light on ongoing consolidation, and her efforts to carry on the 35-year legacy of DESI in the new company.

On how DEC consolidation turns competitors into partners:

Capacity can sometimes be a challenge, and when companies are pushed beyond their resources, it can lead to setbacks. That’s why teamwork is such a valuable strategy for every project. Each DEC has its own unique strengths, and knowing how to match a company’s abilities to a specific project truly benefits everyone involved, making it a win/win for the owner and the DEC team.

On new opportunities through the new acquisition:

ACS has proudly served as a Northeast-focused detention equipment contractor. With the acquisition of DESI, which brings decades of valuable experience, we can now grow and work together in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. We’re looking forward to this new chapter of collaboration and expansion.

On including perspectives from both sides while moving forward as one company:

We are genuinely excited about this new chapter and all the great opportunities it offers for growth and collaboration. Every company has its own personality, philosophy, and unique way of doing things that truly define who they are. It’s not just about the differences between ACS and DESI — there are also many similarities! DESI was founded and successfully led by Mike Harris until his passing. His approach to business reflects the values of ACS, and as a minority women-owned business, it is a true honor for us to carry on Mike Harris’s legacy.

On meeting growing demand in the DEC market:

No matter who I speak with, everyone is busy. Vendors are stretched to their limits. Finding skilled and experienced personnel can be quite a challenge these days; however, the demand for them continues to grow. It’s a reminder of how vital these talented individuals are to our ongoing success, increasing daily and exemplifying the excitement and energy of this time for all of us.