Warden Named at Wyoming State Penitentiary

The Wyoming Department of Corrections announced the appointment of Walter “Brick” Tripp as Warden of the Wyoming State Penitentiary, effective Oct. 27.

Warden Tripp began his corrections career in 1989 and has more than 30 years of experience managing detention and correctional facilities at the municipal, county, state and federal levels in the U.S., as well as overseas in England.

“Warden Tripp brings a strong record of service, dedication, and experience to this role. I firmly believe under his leadership, WSP will continue to advance its mission with integrity, accountability, and a commitment to excellence,” said WDOC Director Daniel Shannon.

Throughout his career, Warden Tripp has gained unique expertise by serving primarily in the private corrections sector, balancing company and client needs while adapting to diverse correctional standards nationwide. His work with the Continuum of Care program at Rivers Correctional Facility stands out as a career highlight, as he helped build a network of support for returning citizens and positively impacted countless lives.

Warden Tripp holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Phoenix and is certified as a Correctional Executive by the American Correctional Association.

Tripp will replace outgoing Warden Neicole Molden, who accepted a promotion in another state.