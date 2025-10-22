New South Dakota DOC Secretary Chosen

South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden announced that Nick Lamb will serve as the new Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections. Lamb will replace former DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko, who announced her resignation in early September and officially left office Oct. 20.

Lamb currently serves as the Deputy Director of Institutional Operations for the Iowa Department of Corrections, overseeing nine facilities, 2,500 employees and approximately 8,500 inmates. He has more than 30 years of correctional leadership experience and has held positions with the Illinois and New Mexico DOCs. He is also a retired staff sergeant with the U.S. Army National Guard.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected as the next Secretary of Corrections by Governor Rhoden. I also want to thank outgoing Secretary Kellie Wasko for her many years of service to the State of South Dakota and for the positive changes she initiated during her tenure,” said Lamb.

“I look forward to continuing the department’s mission by working with our dedicated staff to rebuild lives and strengthen public safety with accountability.”

The current South Dakota DOC Deputy Secretary Brent Fluke will serve as the Interim Secretary until Lamb’s tenure begins in mid-November.