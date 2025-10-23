Montana DOC Director Brian Gootkin Nominated for US Marshal Role

Brian Gootkin, Director of the Montana Department of Corrections, has been nominated by the Office of the President to serve as U.S. Marshal for the District of Montana.

Gootkin was appointed by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte in 2021 after serving as the Gallatin County Sheriff. Throughout his 27-year tenure with that office, Gootkin held positions including patrol deputy, detective with the Missouri River Drug Task Force, jail administrator and undersheriff. Prior to joining the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Gootkin also served as a security specialist with the United States Air Force from 1989 to 1993 at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said Gootkin is an exceptional choice for the role.

“As Director of Montana’s Department of Corrections and Sheriff of Gallatin County, Brian [Gootkin] demonstrates a sincere commitment to public safety and the rule of law, and his leadership in our state leaves no doubt that he will continue to serve the people of Montana with excellence. I look forward to his confirmation by the U.S. Senate,” said Daines.

Senate confirmation proceedings are likely to begin in November, and Correctional News will provide updates as they become available.