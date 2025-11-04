TDCJ Names New Facilities Division Director

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has named Damon Andrews as its new Division Director for the Facilities Division.

Andrews has more than 21 years of experience with TDCJ, starting as a Correctional Officer in 2004 and holding every uniformed supervisory position, including Assistant Warden and Senior Warden. Andrews has also served in positions such as Parole Officer and Staffing Command, and was most recently the Deputy Division Director for the Facilities Division.

TDCJ’s Facilities Division provides a full range of facility management services including planning, design, construction, maintenance, and environmental quality assurance and compliance. Located at the TDCJ headquarters in Huntsville, the Division has maintenance employees working across the Department’s 101 owned and operated facilities.

Andrews holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and Criminology from the University of Houston and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management from Sam Houston State University.