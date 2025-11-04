Global Insights from the International Corrections & Prisons Association Annual Conference

Photo: The International Prisons and Corrections Association’s (ICPA’s) 2025 Annual Conference 2025 was held Oct. 26-31 in Istanbul, Turkïye. | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bob Hampe

By Bob Hampe

After more than a decade of attending International Corrections & Prisons Association (ICPA) conferences, I continue to be inspired by how this community reimagines the purpose and practice of corrections. This event is always an inspiring marketplace to get my synapses moving and generate new ideas.

This year’s conference was held in Istanbul, Türkiye, an exceptionally vibrant and active city full of history, architecture and cats. (Fun fact: Istanbul is famous for its large population of stray cats; they are everywhere and are viewed by locals as communal pets.)

ICPA’s theme this year was: “Well-Being in Corrections: Initiatives for Staff, Systems and Communities.” This resonates deeply with me, both personally and professionally. From Türkiye’s own penal transformation efforts to research from Canada, Finland and the United States, one message was clear: The convergence of trauma — past and present — affects everyone inside the walls.

Being trauma-informed is no longer enough; systems must become trauma-responsive and trauma-specific to support rehabilitation and long-term workforce health.

Human Rights & Rehabilitation Around the World

Türkiye’s approach to modernization and staff development in corrections reflects a system grounded in dignity and education. The Turkish penal enforcement system is undergoing comprehensive transformation, closing old, inadequate prison facilities and replacing them with modern institutions meeting national standards. The focus is not just on physical infrastructure, but on creating meaningful, humane prison environments that balance rehabilitation and human dignity.

The system integrates production and vocational workshops where thousands of inmates participate every year, gaining work skills, confidence and a pathway to reintegration. Electronic monitoring, digital supervision and video visitation systems are expanding, making the system more transparent and effective. Special attention is also given to vulnerable groups such as women and children, with gender-sensitive projects and early diversion programs for juveniles.

Finland also shared data-driven insights from a national health study designed for challenging-to-reach populations that considered cognitive and behavioral traits like ADHD that affect how inmates complete surveys, while Canada presented longitudinal research confirming what many already feel: correctional work carries immense psychological and organizational strain.

Other presentations throughout the conference focused on areas of concern as well as opportunity for correctional professionals across the globe, including:

Staff Well-Being: Across borders, high rates of PTSD, burnout and suicide risk have been documented among correctional workers. However, promising solutions emerged, including confidential support systems, leadership training, peer “battle buddy” networks (a support system originally used in military contexts where individuals are paired to provide mutual support, encouragement, accountability and assistance) and recognition of officers as true first responders.

Technology & Design: AI tools, digital workflows and humane facility environments are beginning to reduce administrative stress and improve fairness. As keynote speaker Dr. Stephanie Covington, a clinician, author and organizational consultant, reminded us, cultures of safety must be built through choice, trust and empowerment — not as projects, but as practice.

Community & Storytelling: Several sessions explored how public narratives around corrections must evolve from punishment to shared responsibility. Nations like Japan and Uganda show that community-based reintegration reduces recidivism and builds social health.

The overall message was that the future evolution of corrections will be defined by our collective willingness to treat well-being as mission-critical — for staff, for those in custody and for the communities waiting beyond the walls. Walking away from ICPA 2025, I’m reminded why this gathering matters. It’s not just about technology or policy — it’s about empathy, courage and systems that heal instead of harm.

Bob Hampe is President and Chief Executive Officer for Actall and a member of the Correctional News Industry Knowledge Council.

ICPA Announces 2025 Correctional Excellence Awards

The the annual conference, the ICPA also presented its 2025 Correctional Excellence Awards, honoring individuals and organizations for their contributions to advancing professional, humane and evidence-based correctional practices. Awards and awardees included: