NCCHC Bestows Correctional Health Care Awards at 2025 Conference

The El Paso County, Colo., Jail’s Therapeutic Response Unit and Stabilization Team (TRUST) program was awarded as the Program of the Year at the 2025 National Conference on Correctional Health Care. | Photo Credit: NCCHC

CHICAGO – Earlier this month, the National Commission on Correctional Health Care presented awards to leading programs, individuals and facilities in the correctional health care space during the opening reception of the Commission’s annual conference.

The National Conference on Correctional Health Care was held Nov. 1–5 in Baltimore.

Program of the Year

The R. Scott Chavez Program of the Year award was presented to the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff’s Office for its Therapeutic Response Unit and Stabilization Team (TRUST) program at the El Paso County Jail. The award recognizes a program of excellence from among the thousands provided at NCCHC-accredited jails, prisons, and juvenile confinement facilities.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the TRUST program pairs trained mental health professionals with deputies to de-escalate crises involving incarcerated individuals experiencing acute mental health challenges. The program was launched in September 2022 in response to a rise in use-of-force incidents and assaults on officers, and has resulted in a 30% reduction in use-of-force events, as well as an overall 87% success rate in crisis de-escalations in 2024.

“Receiving this award is a testament to the compassion, innovation and professionalism of our deputies, clinicians and professional staff,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “The TRUST program has not only improved safety within our facility but also demonstrated treatment, respect and understanding can lead to better outcomes for the citizens we serve.”

Individual Awards

The Bernard P. Harrison Award of Merit was presented to Robert Morris, MD, CCHP-CP, for demonstrated excellence and service in advancing correctional health care. According to the NCCHC’s award announcement, Dr. Morris has been a recognized authority and a staunch advocate for the health and well-being of young people involved in the criminal legal system for more than 50 years. He is professor emeritus in the pediatrics department at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

The B. Jaye Anno Award of Excellence in Communication was presented to Stanford University economics professor Marcella Alsan, MD, PhD, MPH; and Harvard Law School professor Crystal Yang, PhD, JD, for their study examining the impact of NCCHC accreditation on health services in jails. In their study across 44 participating jails, Dr. Alsan and Dr. Yang found that NCCHC accreditation reduced mortality and recidivism through improving compliance with health care standards, staff collaboration and health outcomes for incarcerated patients. The study also estimated that NCCHC accreditation generated $59 million in savings by reducing legal liabilities, enhancing operational efficiency and improving public health.

The Edward A. Harrison Award of Excellence in Correctional Health Care Leadership, presented to a leader who inspires others and is committed to quality improvement in correctional health care, went to Susan Laffan, RN, CCHP-RN, CCHP-A. The NCCHC credits Laffan for her skills as a leader, clinician and educator during her 40-year career at correctional facilities in New Jersey. Laffan has also presented more than 50 educational sessions at NCCHC conferences.

Lastly, the Jim Voisard Surveyor of the Year Award was presented to Juan “Rudy” Nunez, MD, CCHP-CP. The Commission says that Nunez, who has held executive positions with correctional health care companies and now serves as an NCCHC physician surveyor, is a staunch supporter of NCCHC’s mission, standards and accreditation program. Nunez also served on the task force that revised the 2026 jail and prison standards.

Pinnacle Awards

Three facilities received Pinnacle Awards, recognizing facilities or organizations that have earned NCCHC accreditation in three key service areas: health services, mental health services and opioid treatment programs (OTP). According to the NCCHC, this is the first time that three facilities have earned Pinnacle status in one year. The Pinnacle Award-winning facilities are:

The Clackamas County, Ore., Sheriff’s Office Jail

Complejo Correccional Ponce in Puerto Rico

The Pima County, Ariz., Adult Detention Complex

2026 NCCHC Spring Conference

The NCCHC also recently announced that its 2026 Spring Conference on Correctional Health Care will be held April 18–21 in New Orleans. The conference will feature more than 60 educational sessions, as well as seven pre-conference seminars and opportunities to earn up to 26 hours of continuing education credits. It will also include an exhibit hall showcasing the correctional health care industry’s latest products, technology and research.

More information on the 2026 NCCHC Spring Conference can be found here.