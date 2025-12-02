Securitas Technology Acquisitions Expand Company’s Services in Florida

By Charlie Lange

UNIONTOWN, Ohio – This week, security, health and safety technologies provider Securitas Technology announced the acquisition of electronic security companies Sonitrol Ft. Lauderdale and Level 5 Security Group.

According to a release from Securitas Technology, the acquisitions expand the company’s service coverage in the state of Florida and reinforce its commitment to delivering client-centric solutions and expanding its geographic footprint across North America.

“This acquisition aligns with our focus and commitment to deliver best-in-class security solutions while keeping our clients at the center of everything we do,” said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO of Securitas Technology.

Securitas Technology has more than 90 years of experience protecting people, property and assets, including providing scalable electronic security solutions tailored to the unique challenges of correctional facilities. Its products are designed to help prevent unauthorized access, improve communication in critical situations, enhance surveillance and eliminate blind spots, and protect employees in high-risk correctional environments. Some of Securitas Technology’s most recent developments include AI-driven analytics, biometric access and real-time monitoring systems to prevent contraband smuggling, inmate violence and cyber threats.

Securitas Technology’s release says that Sonitrol Ft. Lauderdale has pioneered advancements such as reducing false alarms and enhancing verified response for over 60 years. Through this latest acquisition, Securitas Technology will expand Sonitrol’s new cloud-based offering to both new and existing clients, delivering greater flexibility, scalability and remote management capabilities. The system ensures that businesses can access Sonitrol’s audio verification technology through a secure, cloud-enabled environment to enhance operational efficiency.

“Expanding our presence in Florida allows us to deliver stronger local coverage while also enhancing our support of regional and national clients in the region,” said Byerly. “This partnership leverages unique capabilities like Sonitrol’s CORE cloud platform alongside Securitas Technology’s expansive resources.”

In addition, Securitas Technology says that Level 5 Security Group will bring its more than 40 years of expertise in delivering cutting-edge integrated electronic security solutions across South Florida.

“We are proud to welcome the talented Sonitrol Ft. Lauderdale and Level 5 Security Group team to Securitas Technology and look forward to creating added value for our clients across Florida,” said Byerly.