Steel Bunk Beds

Norix Ironman® Steel Bunks are robustly engineered to withstand the unique demands of challenging environments. Floor-mountable with an all-steel construction and fully welded with no loose parts to break or weaponize, Ironman® offers a reliable, long-term sleeping solution for any correctional or detention environment. Available as a single bunk, double bunk or wall mounted bunk, the Ironman® Steel Bunks allow for efficient space utilization in any size facility and are proudly manufactured in the U.S.

