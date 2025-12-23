Ohio Gov. Nominates New Department of Behavioral Health Director

Tia Marcel Moretti has been nominated by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as Director of the Ohio Department of Behavioral Health (DBH).

Moretti has 25 years of experience in community-based mental health and addiction services, most recently serving as Interim Director of the DBH. As Director, she will lead Ohio’s statewide behavioral health system.

“I am truly humbled by the Governor’s nomination and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving alongside the dedicated and passionate team at DBH,” said Moretti.

“Together, we will keep working to ensure every Ohioan has the support they need to be well, get well and stay well.”

A licensed social worker and an Ohio-certified prevention consultant, Moretti was the founder and CEO of the Ohio Institute for Substance Use Disorder Excellence, and Associate Vice President of Behavioral Health Integration at CareSource. She also previously served in Governor DeWine’s office as Deputy Director of RecoveryOhio.

Moretti holds a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in 2006.