Russell Roberts Promoted to CEO of Willo Products

Detention locking systems and maintenance company Willo Products Company LLC has announced that Russell Roberts has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, and previous CEO Dave Wood has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman, effective Jan. 1.

Prior to this latest move, Roberts had served as Willo Products’ President and Chief Operation Officer, leading the company’s enterprise strategy, operations and growth initiatives. In his new role as President and CEO, Roberts will oversee Willo Products’ strategic direction and day-to-day operations and continue building upon the company’s foundation of innovation, customer service and operational execution.

Before joining Willo Products in 2023, Roberts spent 14 years at Aventiv Technologies as Chief Growth Officer and Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, where he led all business units and drove significant growth.

“Over the past few years in his role as Willo Products’ President and COO, Russell has consistently demonstrated the leadership, strategic vision and operational acumen needed to guide and grow the company,” said Wood. “Russell understands our customers, people and mission. I am confident that under his leadership, Willo Products will continue to innovate, expand its capabilities and deliver meaningful solutions that create a safer and more secure corrections environment for staff and residents alike.”

Willo Products says that this transition reflects the company’s commitment to succession planning and long-term stability, and ensures a continuation of experienced leadership and strategic vision for providing high-quality products and customer service.

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO and grateful for Dave’s trust and mentorship,” said Roberts. “Dave’s more than 40 years of service to Willo Products and the corrections industry have shaped this company in profound ways. He has been a consistent, respected presence in the industry, and his servant leadership has set the standard for integrity, innovation, and long-term partnership. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new role as Executive Chairman.”