FBOP Names New National Institute of Corrections Director

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) has appointed Patrick Mirandy as the new Director of the National Institute of Corrections (NIC).

Mirandy has more than three decades of leadership experience in corrections, community programs and statewide operational management.

He began his career in 1994 as a Parole Officer in Parkersburg, W.V., and advanced through a series of key leadership roles within the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WVDCR), including Chief of Operations for the Bureau of Community Corrections, Chief of Operations for the State Bureau of Prisons and Jails and, most recently, Chief of Staff for the WVDCR, where he advised executive leadership, coordinated agency-wide strategic initiatives, oversaw legislative and public affairs functions, and supported recruitment, retention and organizational planning efforts.

According to the FBOP, Mirandy is widely recognized for strengthening operational consistency, promoting reentry-focused initiatives, and mentoring the next generation of correctional leaders. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Marshall University and has completed advanced leadership and executive training through the National Institute of Corrections and the West Virginia Corrections Academy.

“The National Institute of Corrections needs a leader with credibility, vision, and a deep understanding of this profession. Patrick Mirandy is that leader. I have seen his integrity, operational expertise, and commitment to staff and public safety during his service in West Virginia. Pat brings the right standard and the right mindset. I am confident that under his direction, NIC will strengthen its role as the nation’s premier resource for correctional training, innovation, and excellence,” said FBOP Director William K. Marshall III.