Rick Dean Named New CEO of Bicycle Health

Bicycle Health, a national provider of virtual, evidence-based therapy and medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder, has announced that Rick Dean has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer and member of its Board of Directors.

In this role, Dean will lead Bicycle Health’s strategic vision and day-to-day operations, driving growth, scaling clinical and technology platforms, and advancing the organization’s mission to expand access to high-quality care.

Dean has decades of experience scaling healthcare technology companies. Prior to joining Bicycle Health, he spent seven years as CEO of OncoHealth, a company managing the cost and complexity of cancer care.

“It is a privilege to lead Bicycle Health, which has built a next-generation technology platform, purpose-built for the increasing demand for evidence-based OUD treatment,” said Dean. “There is a tremendous opportunity to grow this clinically proven care model to millions of patients and address both the economic strain and devastating community impacts of the opioid crisis.”

Bicycle Health Founder Ankit Gupta will continue to serve as a member of the company’s Board of Directors and as an advisor.

“My decision to transition my role now is in large part due to the success we’ve achieved as a team. Today, the company is established and growing sustainably. Now is the perfect time to bring in Rick, an accomplished healthcare leader and experienced CEO aligned with our mission and strategic vision for growth, to lead Bicycle Health into its next chapter,” said Gupta.