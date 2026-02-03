Tyler Technologies Acquires Digital Court-Recording Firm For The Record

What You Need to Know

Tyler Technologies signed an agreement to acquire For The Record for about $212.5 million in cash.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

For The Record provides SaaS-based digital court recording, including AI-enabled “legal grade” speech-to-text and real-time, multilingual transcription.

Tyler said the acquisition will fold For The Record into its Courts & Justice portfolio to help create a more complete digital court record.

PLANO, Texas – Tyler Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire For The Record, a Phoenix-based digital court-recording company, in a deal valued at approximately $212.5 million.

Tyler said the acquisition is aimed at modernizing courtroom operations and supporting courts as the number of court reporters declines.

According to the company, For The Record offers software-as-a-service tools that capture and securely store digital recordings of court proceedings, while managing access to those records. Tyler said For The Record’s platform also includes “legal grade” speech-to-text capabilities and real-time, multilingual transcription technology powered by artificial intelligence.

“For The Record and Tyler Technologies have a shared mission of improving access to justice through transformative technology, creating a seamless courtroom ecosystem for judges, clerks, and attorneys,” said Tony Douglass, Chief Executive Officer of For The Record.

Tyler said it plans to incorporate For The Record into its Justice portfolio to help unify courtroom data with digital case files. The company described the goal as creating a more definitive court record and enabling work that can be informed by that data, including through AI-assisted workflows it refers to as “judicial intelligence.”

“This acquisition creates a powerful synergy between the digital record and the case file,” said Brian McGrath, President of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division.

For The Record’s systems are used to record, store, and manage access to hundreds of thousands of hours of proceedings in courts across the United States, including the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, King County Superior Court in Washington, the Trial Courts of Massachusetts, and the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County, Tyler said.

Founded in 1993, For The Record is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with additional offices in Boston and Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Tyler said For The Record’s management and staff will join Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division after the transaction closes.